UK and US Strengthen Security Cooperation Over Emerging Threats

The UK and US will strengthen security cooperation over Emerging Threats. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden agreed a number of steps to enhance the world’s strongest bilateral defence and security partnership.

THE steps agreed on June 10 between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden will help both countries respond to, and get ahead of, the evolving threats of the 21st century, the government said in a statement.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said, “The UK’s close security partnership with the US is our most important relationship. It keeps our citizens safe on both sides of the Atlantic. Through bolstering our security cooperation, together we will be able to better combat terrorism, tackle illicit finance, dismantle the serious and organised crime groups who operate across our borders, and go after the individuals who prey on the most vulnerable in society, including our children.

“The UK and US are also committed to continuing our longstanding cooperation on counter-terrorism and other forms of serious crime, including child abuse, by strengthening our partnership to tackle the shared threats that our nations face. The PM and President agreed to tackle all forms of terrorism by working together to address terrorism online and enhance international collaboration on thwarting violent extremism and terrorism that is racially, ethnically or ideologically motivated, including a range of hateful white supremacist ideologies.

“The UK and US will enhance their work to shape and secure the international order of the future, with NATO as the bedrock of our collective defence. Our two nations will work together to further strengthen and modernise NATO, and increase its common funding, so the Alliance can harness the full range of military and non-military capabilities to tackle existing and emerging threats, including malicious cyber activity and attacks that test the resilience of our societies,” she added.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said, “It’s no secret that the US is our closest friend and most important defence partner. Combining the largest defence budget in the world and the largest defence budget in Europe, the US-UK alliance is a bulwark against those that aim to undermine the rules-based international order.

“The extra £24 billion of UK Defence spending over the next four years means we have the resources going forward to modernise our Armed Forces and further integrate with allies so we can tackle the threats of the future together.

“As longstanding partners, the UK and US will continue to draw on our extensive diplomatic, defence, security, civil and scientific cooperation to ensure Space is a safe and secure environment for all. The Joint Statement solidifies that commitment,” he added.