This Is England Star Andrew Shim In Spanish Prison On Drug Trafficking Charge

By
Ron Howells
-
0
This Is England Star Andrew Shim In Spanish Prison On Drug Trafficking Charge
This Is England Star Andrew Shim In Spanish Prison On Drug Trafficking Charge. image: Twitter

This Is England star Andrew Shim in Spanish prison on drug trafficking charge.

The 37-year-old was arrested in Marbella – the millionaire’s playground rife with crime, hence the nickname ‘Costa del Crime’. It is now understood that Shim is still being held on remand at Alhaurin de la Torre prison near Malaga, which he entered on October 24 last year.

The Nottingham star had been arrested by Spain’s National Police three days earlier for drug trafficking. A source said: “If he has done what he’s accused of – what is he up to? He had everything and he’ll have just thrown it all away.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Shim is best-known for his roles in cult Shane Meadows films A Room for Romeo Brass, This Is England and Dead Man’s Shoes.

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police in Malaga said: “We can confirm a 37-year-old man was arrested on October 21 last year for drug trafficking.” Spanish Prison Service sources confirmed the same man was still being held on remand in jail. He was sent to prison on the orders of an investigating judge days after his arrest.

Covid outbreak at Alhaurín de la Torre Jail


Two inmates of the prison at Alhaurín de la Torre near Malaga tested positive for Covid-19 and a member of the medical staff was also been confirmed to have the virus.

Prisoners on two wings were isolated after prison managers activated virus containment protocols in late January this year.

Two wings, each with more than 130 inmates in them, had to be isolated. Tighter virus containment protocols – which allow for the total confinement of prisoners in their cells – were available although but not deemed necessary at the time. It is not known if Shim was affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the prison.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here