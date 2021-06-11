Terminally ill assisted dying campaigner Noel Conway dies aged 71 at home

Terminally ill assisted dying campaigner Noel Conway dies aged 71 at home
Terminally ill assisted dying campaigner Noel Conway dies aged 71 at home. image: Twitter

Terminally ill assisted dying campaigner Noel Conway dies aged 71 at home.

Noel Conway, who suffered from motor neurone disease, only had movement in his right hand, head and neck. He had chosen to remove the ventilator with the support of his family and the hospice.

Mr Conway, of Shropshire, took his campaign to the Supreme Court, arguing for his right to die, but lost the appeal in 2018. His wife Carol said he had died at home on Wednesday after deciding with his family to remove his ventilator.

She said the local hospice team and ventilation nurses had “ensured Noel had a painless and dignified death, demonstrating empathy and concern for us all. Noel was in control, which was so important,” Mrs Conway said.

She added: “Ultimately, Noel wanted the choice of an assisted death and I hope his campaigning will bring this option closer to becoming a reality for other terminally ill people in this country.”

He asked Dignity in Dying, which supported his legal action, to release his final words after his death.


“My voice has depleted to the extent that many people cannot now tell what I say and my eyesight recently deteriorated,” he wrote.

“I’m already a paraplegic and I cannot use my hands or fingers but I am aware that my neck muscles are weakening as are my mouth and speech muscles. I recognise that the time has come to take the decision now to do something about this. I am not leaving it until I’m completely bed-ridden and unable to communicate at all.”

He wrote how he felt he had “no alternative to ending my life without pain and suffering and without compromising others. This is not something I would have chosen.”


 

 

