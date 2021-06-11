St Ives Hotel Housing G7 Staff And Security Hit By Covid Outbreak

ST IVES Hotel Housing G7 Staff And Security Has Been Hit By A Covid Outbreak

A hotel in St Ives, Cornwall, which is being used as a base for a US broadcaster – in Britain to cover the G7 summit – along with German security staff for the G7 summit delegation, according to Sky News reporter Dan Whitehead, has been hit with a Covid outbreak and been forced to close its doors, as reported by express.co.uk.

Owned by St Austell Brewery, the Pedn Olva Hotel is located on the seaside, around one mile away from Carbis Bay Hotel – which is hosting the summit involving leaders from seven of the world’s most influential nations, and as such, is situated within the secure zone for the G7, a supposed ‘safe-area’ which covers the surrounding area of St Ives, Carbis Bay, and Lelant.

A spokesman for St Austell Brewery said, “We can confirm that a number of our team at the Pedn Olva, St Ives, have tested positive for Covid-19. We immediately notified Public Health England of these cases and have been working closely with them to ensure we follow all appropriate safety guidelines. Following extensive discussions over the last few days with PHE and Cornwall Council, we have taken the decision to fully close the hotel”.

“We fully appreciate the inconvenience given the limited accommodation options available in the area at the moment but the safety and security of our team and guests is our utmost priority. The hotel will reopen once a full Covid-19 deep clean has taken place and we have the available staff to run it”.

Speaking to the Daily Mail – before St Austell Brewery announced the hotel would close – one member of staff reportedly told them, “I just think it’s wrong. It’s not just their staff at risk, but the other staff and now the customers as well. I just don’t think it’s right. The size of the outbreak. With G7 and everyone – it’s ridiculous”.

