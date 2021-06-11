Spain’s Andalucia Expects Almost Five Million Tourists To Arrive By Air This Summer

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Spain's Andalucia Five Million Tourists
Spain's Andalucia expects almost Five Million Tourists this year. image: Shutterstock

Spain’s Andalucia Expects Almost Five Million Tourists To Arrive By Air This Summer.

The Vice President and Minister for Tourism in Andalucia, Juan Marín, has announced that airlines are expected to offer 4.8 million seats to Andalucia between June 15 and September 30, an 87% rise over last summer.

There are still a few days to go until summer officially begins, but with the good weather, the relaxation of restrictions against the coronavirus and the advanced pace at which the vaccination campaign is running in the community it looks like there is a high chance that the tourist season could be a great success after all.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Recent positive data that was collated by airport activity in the community shows that a total of 2,364 flights took place until May 30, 1,476% more compared to the previous year. It has to be remembered that coincided with the hard lockdown that Spain endured. Spain’s airports also reported the arrival of 163,000 international tourists up to the same period.

“The sector is being reactivated with its progressive normalisation”, said Marín, who also offered other data that invites optimism, such as his forecast to close the summer season with 9.5 million tourists and the year with about 20 million, a figure that is gradually approaching that registered in 2019, before the pandemic broke out when Andalucia recorded 32.5 million visitors.

The director of the Malaga airport, Pedro Bendala, said last week that, based on landing and take-off ‘slot’ reservations that have been made so far, the airport is expected to recover between 60 and 70 per cent of the pre-pandemic air traffic this summer.


 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here