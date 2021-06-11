Spain Breaks Vaccination Record with 25% of the Population Immunised

THE Ministry of Health has reported this Thursday, June 10, after updating its report on vaccination activity in Spain, that 25.1 per cent of the population is already fully vaccinated against Covid-19. This figure results in 11,893,951 citizens that are already fully immunised.

According to the report published by the Ministry of Health, a total of 31,628,321 vaccines have been administered, 624,261 since Wednesday, June 9, which represents a new record of doses injected in one day. In addition, 43.5 per cent of the population has at least one dose, which represents a total of 20,628,061 people.

As reported by 20 Minutos, according to these latest health data, the number of doses delivered in Spain amounts to 34,715,980, of which 31,628,321 have already been administered, which implies that 91.1 per cent of the total doses received have been administered. In addition, among people 50 years of age or older, 90.7 per cent have already received one dose while 53.1 per cent of this group have received two doses and are deemed as fully vaccinated.

Regarding the number of new infections by Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has also confirmed this Thursday, June 10, a total of 14,004 cases were registered of which 2,012 have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours, compared to 2,160 registered on Wednesday, June 9. These latest registered cases bring the total number of people infected with Covid-19 in Spain since the start of the pandemic to 3,729,458.

Regarding the current average incidence of infections in Spain in the last 14 days, the report shows that it continues to decrease, standing at 110.35 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the 111.91 reported on Wednesday, June 9, by the department led by Carolina Darias.