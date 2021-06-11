Sony Electronics Launches World’s Smallest Professional Drone

Sony’s First Professional Drone is World’s Smallest that can be Equipped with Alpha Mirrorless Camera, Boasts High Speed and Stable Flight Performance.

Sony Electronics has their first-ever professional drone, the “Airpeak S1”. An introductory model in the new Airpeak line, the S1 is the world’s smallest drone that can be equipped with a full-size mirrorless interchangeable-lens Alpha camera.

The new drone uses a proprietary motor, propeller, control system and sensing technology, allowing it to fly at extremely high speeds with very stable wind resistance. The Airpeak S1 features an advanced remote controller that can support the production of high-quality aerial images and freely control the aircraft. It also includes obstacle detection, automatic flight control via sensing and increased safety via cloud management of the aircraft and flight information.

“Sony is excited to launch our new drone business with the Airpeak S1,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President for Imaging Solutions at Sony Electronics.

“Combining an extremely compact size with some of Sony’s most advanced imaging, sensing, AI and robotics technologies, the S1 will allow content creators, storytellers and commercial professionals to capture that which they’ve never been able to capture before,” he added.

In addition to the lightweight, highly efficient, sturdy and responsive proprietary 17” propeller and brushless motor, the Airpeak S1 is equipped with an Electric Speed Controller for optimal control of these components. A unique, high-performance flight control system integrates the propulsion device and all sensor information to ensure stable flight and high manoeuvrability.

Stereo cameras equipped with Sony’s image sensors are installed in five locations – front, back, left, right, bottom – of the aircraft. Sony’s Vision Sensing Processor, which processes camera data at high speed and with low power consumption, and proprietary algorithms are used to accurately estimate the aircraft’s spatial position and orientation in real time, enabling stable flight even in environments where Global Navigation Satellite System reception may be hindered, such as indoors or under bridges.

The Airpeak S1 uses multi-directional sensors to enable its obstacle braking function. The front, rear, left and right stereo cameras and the infrared range-finding sensor mounted on the top recognize obstacles in the vicinity of the aircraft, allowing the aircraft to automatically decelerate and stop according to the behaviour of the aircraft and the surrounding conditions.