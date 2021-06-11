Social Council of Malaga Debates Skyscraper at the Port

THE CITY Council of Malaga will promote before the committee on Urban Planning that the project for the construction of the skyscraper in the port of Malaga is submitted to the participation of the public through its inclusion, together with the reports on its impact issued by specialized agencies and expert professionals, on the agenda of the next Social Council of the City.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, this is how they defended it yesterday at a press conference before La Farola del Puerto, where the councillor, spokesperson for the party, Remedios Ramos, stressed that “there is news, such as a new report from Icomos, an advisory institute to Unesco, the United Nations organization. for Culture, which once again warns that a skyscraper on the Levante dock would irreversibly alter the landscape of Malaga’s skyline, at the same time, the Ministry of Culture warns that there could be plunder of Malaga’s heritage values”.

The councillor spoke of a “dark and uncertain” project that could alter the landscape postcard of Malaga, so she insists that “it cannot be done with the backing of the public, so we want, as it was approved four years ago, which is debated within the Social Council of the City of Malaga”. Ramos criticized at the press conference that her group gave yesterday “There are plenty of reasons to take a stand against this project and new reasons appear every day. We still have time to stop the barbaric attitude of the mayor, Francisco de la Torre, who plans to attack our artistic and cultural heritage”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

