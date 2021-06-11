Smoke From Warehouse Plastics Fire In Alhaurín de la Torre Seen From Malaga

Smoke From Plastics Fire In Alhaurín de la Torre Seen From Malaga.

A FIRE was reported this morning from a machinery warehouse located in the El Peñón de Alhaurín de la Torre area.

The blaze caused a huge column of black poisonous smoke that was visible even from Malaga City as a result of the plastics which were burning. The 112 Andalucia health emergency service received several calls this morning from locals alerting them to the fire.

At 12.30pm on Friday, June 11, firefighters continued to attempt to extinguish the fire. The fire was so intense that it was necessary to call for the intervention of members from the Royal Fire Department of Malaga.

The first call came at 9.20am stating that a fire had broken out in Camino de la Haza, along the A-7, at kilometre 230. Although no people were injured, some horses which were in nearby stables had to be evacuated.

As is the standard protocol in these situations, the coordinating centre then alerted the Guardia Civil, the Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium and the Royal Fire Department of Malaga.

Latest reports indicate the fire has finally been extinguished, the stables are being ‘aired’ for the return of the stressed animals – none are known to be hurt due to the fire.