Should Personality Assessments Be Used in Hiring? There are advantages and pitfalls and if not used correctly, potential legal problems.

The use of personality assessments in hiring has come into question. Sherrie Haynie, Director of US Professional Services for The Myers-Briggs Company urges due diligence.

“If the assessment isn’t psychometrically validated for hiring and selection, using it can lead to poor decisions or even legal trouble,” she warned.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This doesn’t mean that personality assessments should never be used in hiring, said Haynie.

“Assessments can play a beneficial role in the hiring process, if the right assessment is used correctly. Tools like the California Psychological Inventory, for example, have been validated for hiring and selection when used as one component in a comprehensive process.”

“Personality, which influences our preferences, temperaments, and behaviour, also influences job performance. It illustrates whether someone has a natural affinity for the job duties,” said Haynie. People are most effective when their personalities align with job requirements.

When hiring, businesses should also consider how engaged the applicant might be at work – another factor heavily influenced by personality.

“People find the ability to express themselves intrinsically rewarding, and then perform better in environments that allow them to be themselves,” said Haynie.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.