Sevilla University In Top Forty Two Per Cent In QS World University Ranking

SEVILLA University Is In The Top Forty Two Per Cent In The Latest Edition Of The QS World University Ranking



The latest edition of the QS World University Ranking for 2022, puts the University of Sevilla in the top 42 per cent worldwide, improving more than 6 points on last year’s position in the list, and showing a climb of 30 positions on the previous edition, to stand in the bracket of numbers 551-560 of the best universities in the world, according to this prestigious academic institution.

With respect to academic reputation, the University of Sevilla highlights that it continues to “climb positions up to 237, improving 22 positions”, while similarly, the reputation of the US for Employers score has improved (improvement of 1.3 points) and position (501+).

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It is also worth noting the rise of 60 positions to 548 in the list for international students in the US. This data, together with the increase in the position of US Scientific Publications cited by researchers, shows a recognition of the University of Sevilla at an international level.

The QS World University Rankings assesses universities using 6 indicators that assess the impact of research, the quality of teaching, internationalisation, the global academic reputation, and the reputation of the contracting companies of their students.

Data of the indicators are obtained in three different ways: surveys that Quacquarelli Symond carries out annually in order to measure the academic level of the universities, as well as the result of the employability of their graduates. Research data is obtained through the SCOPUS page.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.