One Of The Most Active Criminal Networks In Europe Brought Down In Malaga

ONE of the most active criminal networks in Europe has been brought down in Malaga. The network, mainly made up of Croatian nationals, was known for committing burglary offences in homes.

The robbery group of the Malaga National Police Station arrested two members of the organisation, two Croatian women aged 20 and 26, following an alleged robbery at a home in La Barriguilla, in the western area of Malaga capital.

The provincial police station said in a statement that investigators attribute six robberies in Malaga and the town of Torremolinos to the organisation, as well as another in Madrid. Objects that have been seized in relation to the robberies include plastic cuttings, screwdrivers, stamped keys, jewellery and cash.

Investigations into the organisation began after police noticed a significant increase in burglaries in flats within the above-mentioned areas. The burglaries had all been committed by forcing access to homes using hard plastic that is inserted between the frame of the door and the house where the lock is located. The suspects would make sure that residents were not home by calling their intercom.

According to investigators, the suspects used the same methods over five days, changing the location of the robberies. The investigation, called ‘Itraco’, led to officers identifying two of the suspects, who had changed their physical experience to try and fool officers.

The National Police finally caught the suspects on June 5 after they had just carried out an alleged robbery in La Barriguilla. The officers allege that the suspects had carried out a total of seven robberies before being caught, one of which resulted in a loot of 8,000 euros in cash, a watch valued at 3,000 euros and other jewellery.

The criminal organisation would hire young Coatians between the ages of 18 and 30 and teach them how to carry out the robberies. The loot would then be sent back to Croatia, according to Europa Press.

