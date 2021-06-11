Mijas Undertakes Clearing Work To Prevent Fires And Improve Safety

The Councillor for Parks and Gardens, Laura Moreno, visited the Mijas river path this morning to supervise the clearing works that are being undertaken in the area.

The Councillor for Parks and Gardens, Laura Moreno, visited the Mijas river path this morning to supervise the clearing works that are being undertaken in the area and that are also being carried out in other points of the municipality such as Valtocado.

“We have spent more than half a month clearing all the scattered areas, the security perimeters of the urbanisations and also the municipal plots, all of this to prevent possible fires. It has already been done in La Alquería, it is ending in Valtocado and we are going to reach all the areas to set up all the roads for the summer”, explains the mayor of Parks and Gardens, Laura Moreno, who anticipates that In the coming weeks we will proceed to clear in areas such as Calahonda, Riviera del Sol or La Ponderosa.

To carry out these tasks, the Parks and Gardens Area has two teams of four operators each, equipped with PPE personal protective equipment and the necessary tools and machinery. “With these two teams we are going to carry out 650,000 square meters of clearing throughout the municipality, to this we have to add the groups that have Basic Income and Plan Aire, which are carrying out the cleaning of municipal plots and school bus shelters”, Moreno specifies.

The work to clear brush, grass or reeds from the edges of public roads and municipal plots are promoted by the Consistory with the aim of improving user safety, preventing the spread of fires and facilitating drainage in the case of the rains.

However, as Moreno emphasises, it is very important that the residents and visitors of Mijas become aware of the danger posed by the waste that is thrown into the field given that “most fires are caused by human hands and it is very important to remember that what we take to the field we have to bring it back and then to the container to recycle it”.

