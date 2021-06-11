Meghan’s Estranged Dad Thomas Markle Threatens To Air ‘Dirty Laundry’ And Begs To Meet Lilibet.

Thomas Markle, Meghan’s estranged father, has begged her for forgiveness while at the same time also threatening to air ‘dirty laundry’ about his family.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In a trailer for an upcoming TV interview, Meghan Markle’s estranged dad pleads with the Sussexes to let him see his granddaughter Lilibet, who was born one week ago.

Thomas Markle says he received no phone calls about the birth and only knew about it when he heard it on the radio.

Thomas, 76, said Meghan hasn’t spoken to him since the two days before she married Prince Harry and again begged for her to get in touch with him. It is understood that Meghan cut her father off after it emerged he arranged set-up shots with a paparazzi photographer ahead of her wedding in 2018.

In a short trailer for an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, due to air on Sunday, Thomas pleads with his daughter to forgive him for his ‘one dumb mistake’.

The retired Hollywood lighting engineer said: “I’ll be very disappointed that I don’t get to hold my granddaughter.” However, in a move that is bound to drive an even bigger wedge between him and Meghan, Thomas added:

“You want dirty laundry? This is the first time I’ve ever discussed these things.”

After hearing the announcement about the birth of Harry and Meghan’s second child, Thomas said: “I am very pleased with the announcement of the safe and healthy delivery of my new granddaughter, and I wish her and her mother all my love and best wishes.”

He still hasn’t met the Sussex’s first-born child Archie, two, and royal experts say he’s unlikely to meet his grandchildren anytime soon.

Earlier this year he said he has apologised ‘100 times’ for his mistakes and urged the couple to see him with their son, now they only live ’70 miles away’ from him. He said: “The bottom line is she didn’t lose me, she made a statement saying she lost me, she didn’t lose me, I would’ve always been there for her, I’m there for her now if she wants me.

“I’d like to say again. I’m sorry for what I’ve done. This was two years ago. But I’ve tried to make it up to her. I’m now only 70 miles away. I’ve never stopped loving her. I don’t agree with all the things that my children do. But I will always love them. And I certainly love Meghan.”

Meghan Markle’s father drove the 2,000-mile round trip from his home in New Mexico to deliver a hand-written letter to Meghan and Harry’s celebrity neighbour Oprah Winfrey.

According to media reports, he drove up to her property in Montecito, California, and handed the letter to a security guard on Thursday, March 25. It is understood that Thomas Markle wanted to tell his side of the story after his daughter and Prince Harry made a series of explosive allegations against the Royal Family.