A Man Arrested In Granada With 22 Cocaine Slips Hidden Inside a Sock

NATIONAL POLICE in Motril has arrested a Spanish man for alleged drug trafficking.

National Police in Motril, on the coast of Granada, have arrested a Spanish man for alleged drug trafficking in San Antonio. The man, aged 50, who already has a police record, was said to have 22 slips of cocaine hidden inside a sock he was wearing.

The identification of the man took place on a public highway while he was walking through a neighbourhood in San Antonio, National Police have reported. The arrest took place after 8 am when officers of the Motril police station saw a man walking alone down a street who “upon noticing their presence, showed a strange attitude.”

Officers allegedly found a plastic bag containing 22 packages of the same material “hidden inside one of the socks under the pants he was wearing,” Europa Press reports.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The officers arrested the man for the crime of drug trafficking and transferred him to a police station. The cocaine allegedly weighed 13.5 grams and it is presumed that “it would have been acquired moments before and that it would be hidden with the intention of its later retail sale at another point, possibly in a town near Motril, where the detainee has fixed his residence.”

The news comes as Police in northern Spain seized 860 kilos of black and odourless cocaine which was disguised as charcoal to avoid detection.

The year-long joint operation between Spanish and Portuguese police led to three arrests. “The modus operandi consisted of camouflaging the narcotic substance as if it were charcoal through a complex chemical process in origin, carried out by the Mexican and Colombian cartels,” the police said in a statement released on June 2.

Three people were arrested in the Valladolid town of Medina del Campo for being members of one of the largest cocaine distribution organisations in the Basque Country.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.