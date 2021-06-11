Malaga To Be The First To Join Tourism Cycling Project

The Diputación de Malaga becomes the first public administration to join the ‘Bike Territory’ project, a project designed and led by the Royal Spanish Cycling Federation.

THE Diputación de Malaga becomes the first public administration to join the ‘Bike Territory’ project, a project designed and led by the Royal Spanish Cycling Federation that encourages the use of bicycles as a healthy means of transport and as a tourist resource. As the starting point of ‘Bike Territory’ in the province, a pilot project is being finalised in the municipalities of the northeastern region of Malaga (Nororma) that includes promotional actions and better infrastructures and services for cyclists in the area.

The president of the Malaga Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, presented this initiative yesterday, June 10, together with the president of the Royal Spanish Cycling Federation, José Luis López Cerrón; the president of the Andalucian Federation, Manuel Rodríguez García; and the general director of the Spanish Federation and the Andalucian Federation, Diego Guerrero, as well as mayors and councillors of the municipalities of Nororma.

‘Bike Territory’ is an accreditation that recognises the territories, municipalities or companies that favour the practice of cycling as transport, tourism and sport.

Francisco Salado has stressed that with the adhesion of the Provincial Council to this project it is intended that “the province of Malaga also becomes a benchmark for cycling tourism, an activity that respects the environment that, above all, contributes to reinforcing the promotion of towns from the interior and to boost its economy”.

Salado also pointed out the benefits the project will have for inland tourism: “Inland tourism has great potential in our province, as reflected in the more than 50,000 accommodation places, and in which we managed to exceed one million visitors in 2019, just the year before the start of this serious crisis. Now, the pandemic has further triggered interest in enjoying open spaces and nature. And from the Diputación de Malaga we are going to continue working to value our natural charms, our towns, through initiatives that are respectful of the environment and are sustainable”.

