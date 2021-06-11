Katie Price To Share Never-Before-Told Stories In Honest New Book About Her Son Harvey.

Former glamour model Katie Price is set to give a full insight into her life with Harvey in a brand-new book that will reveal never-before-told stories and unseen photographs.

Price, a 43-year-old bankrupt, has single-handedly raised her 19-year-old disabled son since he was born after his ex-footballer father Dwight Yorke cut contact.

Harvey is partially blind, has Prader-Willi syndrome, is autistic and has a series of learning and behavioural difficulties. Katie has been open about the struggles she and Harvey face, but only those close to her know the true reality of what goes on behind closed doors.

Harvey And Me: A Mother’s Love will feature never-before-told stories and access to unseen photographs, and will document the highs and lows of their relationship.

As she announced the new book, Katie said she ‘won’t sugar coat’ details about life caring for her son Harvey.

Katie, who shares her eldest son with ex Dwight Yorke, said: ‘Life with Harvey has been a rollercoaster of emotions – from the day I held Harvey in my arms to this day I cannot begin to express the wonders of our incredible journey together.

‘A mother-son bond that goes beyond the everyday “normal”. Harvey is a one in 100 million – I am blessed to have him in my life.

‘Sharing our story I hope to bring love, encouragement and support. I want to educate parents and others, with a few good belly laughs, by giving an insight into what my world with Harvey is like behind closed doors. I’ll take you away from showbiz thrills and spills and into my home, into my life as a parent with a child of complex needs and disabilities.

‘Harvey has taught me to be a better person, mother and to fight for what is right, for those especially who have until now not had a voice to be heard.

‘I give you Harvey And Me.’