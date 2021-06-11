JetClub Secures Air Operating Certificate from Maltese Authority

JetClub has secured an Air Operating Certificate from Malta, bringing you closer to your dreams of whizzing over the Mediterranean in your own private jet, if you can afford it.

JetClub, has been awarded its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) by Transport Malta Civil Aviation Directorate (TM-CAD) and can now begin operating fractional and charter passenger flights.

The jets, however, cost from just over €2,000 per hour.

JetClub’s CEO and Founder, Vishal Hiremath said, “Over the past 12 months, we have been preparing to open JetClub in Europe. The most important part of this process is satisfying stringent safety standards of a commercial Air Operating Certificate.

“Receiving an AOC is a testament that we as an operator have met and exceeded the exceptionally high operating standards of the Maltese and EU Authorities. As meeting such high standards is extremely challenging, receiving an AOC is an important milestone for JetClub,” he added.

Charles Pace, Director General for Civil Aviation at Transport Malta CAD said, “To obtain an AOC, an operator must meet high regulatory, safety and operational standards. Applicants go through a rigorous process to demonstrate that they will be able to carry out safe operation of commercial aviation services. We are proud to have JetClub as part of the Maltese and European aviation ecosystem.”

JetClub, along with its sister company in the US, Jet It, are the world’s largest operators of the HondaJet. The company launched in Europe after two years of rapid expansion in the US. JetClub seeks to meet the needs of businesses and individuals that are looking for a more efficient, lower cost, and transparent approach to owning an aircraft.

Members have the flexibility and convenience of owning a business jet without undergoing the traditional hassle and expense related to jet administration and operations. JetClub has a dedicated flight operations team to take care of pilot training, maintenance, logistics, and international operations.