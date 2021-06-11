In the swim in Javea

JAVEA’S open-water race, Travessia de Natacio, returns this year on June 27.

The competition will be divided into three categories of 500, 1,500 and 3,000 metres, announced the town hall’s Sports councillor Alberto Tur.

The 3,000-metre category will set out from the Arenal beach, with swimmers in the 1,500 category starting at the Primer Montañar beach.

The 500-metre race takes place along the Grava beach, which is also the finishing line for the other two categories.

Places are limited owing to the anti-Covid restrictions and should be reserved on or before June 23 on the www.crono4sports.es website.

“Owing to the pandemic this area’s open-water swimming events have not yet recommenced,” Tur explained.

“Nevertheless, here in Javea we decided to hold the local race for swimming enthusiasts, pending the competition circuit’s return to normality next year.”