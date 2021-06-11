In the swim in Javea

By
Linda Hall
-
0
In the swim in Javea
OPEN-WATER: Javea race held each year Photo credit: Javea town hall

JAVEA’S open-water race, Travessia de Natacio, returns this year on June 27.

The competition will be divided into three categories of 500, 1,500 and 3,000 metres, announced the town hall’s Sports councillor Alberto Tur.

The 3,000-metre category will set out from the Arenal beach, with swimmers in the 1,500 category starting at the Primer Montañar beach.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The 500-metre race takes place along the Grava beach, which is also the finishing line for the other two categories.

Places are limited owing to the anti-Covid restrictions and should be reserved on or before June 23 on the www.crono4sports.es website.

“Owing to the pandemic this area’s open-water swimming events have not yet recommenced,” Tur explained.


“Nevertheless, here in Javea we decided to hold the local race for swimming enthusiasts, pending the competition circuit’s return to normality next year.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here