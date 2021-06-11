Granada Metro Offers Phone Coverage Throughout Its Entire Route Including The Tunnel

THE GRANADA METRO is now offering coverage for mobile phones throughout its entire route starting today, June 11.

The Granada metro, managed by the Junta’s Public Works Agency is now offering coverage for mobile phones throughout its entire route starting today, June 11. The coverage will even include the tunnel under the Camino de Ronda and Avenida de América, which is three kilometres in length, and the underground stations of Recogidas, Méndez Núñez and Alcázar Genil.

Popular mobile operators have joined the installation of fibre optics that Orange Spain has installed in the underground route after having signed an agreement with the agency in December last year, Europa Press reports.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Minister of Development, Infrastructure and Land Management, Marifrán Carazo, explained that the objective of her department was to provide a solution to “what was one of the pending and most recurring demands of the users of the Granada Metro”.

“This is a measure that fits into the commitment of the new Andalusian Government with the improvement and consolidation of the quality and safety in the metropolitan service and that is bearing fruit with the interventions and investments carried out, such as the use of the bank card in the vending machines of all the stops and stations since the beginning of the year or the study for the improvement of the commercial speed that we awarded in April”, said the counsellor.

In April this year, following the installation work that was carried out overnight by Orange, the Orange network was already operational as well as Jazztel, Simyo, Yoigo and MasMóvil. During the months of April and June, the implementation of Vodafone and Movistar was authorised, meaning full-service coverage in which users can enjoy from today.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.