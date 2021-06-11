First Performance Of The Holy Grail In Valencia By Maria Gomez

The first performance of The Holy Grail in Valencia by artist Dr Maria Gomez, was a key part of the celebration of the first Cultural Fortnight regarding ‘The Way of the Holy Grail’ in the prestigious modernist building of the ‘Mercado de Colon’ in the city of Valencia.

The Mediterranean city of Valencia has kept the Holy Grail in its metropolitan Cathedral since 1437 and has ended the special fortnight with a spectacular artistic event.

Multi-media artist, Dr María Gómez, dazzled the public with an artistic performance surrounded by expert plastic artists, art critics and the general public in the ‘Mercado de Colón’, an impressive modernist building from 1914.

She has a large collection of canvases dedicated to the most desired object of the Western Middle Ages.

Her latest exhibitions have been held in emblematic places full of history such as the Castle of San Pedro, also known as the Citadel of Jaca, an incredible 16th century building, or the Museu Arqueologic d’Ontinyent and la Vall d’Albaida.

Gomez is capable of executing a summary of the most important artistic movements that have created an entire European cultural heritage. From Gothic to Surrealism, from hyperreality to expressionism.

Gomez said she wanted, “To leave a future of empty virtual spaces and calling them works of art is to tell our descendants that we were imbeciles”. ‘The Emperor’s New Clothes,’ a Danish fairy tale written by Hans Christian Andersen, is something many art dealers should be reading again so as to truly separate the wheat from the chaff when it comes to art with real spirit and verve!

She wants make it clear that speculation and the lack of knowledge of those who launder their money through art or squander it from public institutions only leads to the putrefaction of the potential for works of genius in the world of art.

Gomez is receiving offers for exhibitions all over the world.