Father Drugged Anna And Olivia Before Throwing Them Into The Ocean

Following the discovery of opened medicine packets containing sedatives, police believe Gimeno drugged his two daughters before throwing them into the ocean.

Following the discovery of opened medicine packets containing sedatives and muscle relaxants at Gimeno’s home in Tenerife, police believe he drugged his two daughters, one and six, before throwing them into the ocean with an anchor attached. It is believed he then killed himself.

Gimeno disappeared with his daughters three months ago after he attacked his ex-wife’s new boyfriend. A manhunt ensued in Spain that was supported by celebrities such as Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

CCTV footage shows Gimeno loading several bags into his boat that was docked at Marina Tenerife in Santa Cruz on the night the two girls and Gimeno vanished. However, the footage shows Gimeno alone and without his two daughters, a security guard also said he had not seen the youngsters.

In a brief statement yesterday, Thursday 10, the Government Delegation in the Canary Islands reported that the ocean ship ‘Ángeles Alvariño’ had located the lifeless body of a young girl in the waters off the coast of the island of Tenerife, one nautical mile from the port of Güimar. It was confirmed today that the body was that of Olivia.

The search continues for the bodies of Gimeno and Anna.

Thank you for reading


Laura Kemp
Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.

