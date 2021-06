THERE will be no Bous a la Mar bull-running at the harbour during Denias’ fiestas next month.

“This will be another summer without celebrating the fiestas as we know them,” councillor Oscar Mengual announced.

Instead, the town hall has programmed alternative cultural events for all ages with all health and safety measures in place.

“This will at least allow us all to enjoy some leisure and entertainment between July 2 and 11,” Mengual said.