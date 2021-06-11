Benalmadena’s Vincci Hotel Chosen as the Second Best Hotel in Spain

THE VINCCI Hotel in Benalmadena reopens its doors on June 18 after having been selected among the “Best of the Best” of Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice, the highest recognition granted by these prestigious awards that are decided based on the reviews and opinions of the users themselves. Nominated on numerous occasions as one of the best hotels nationwide in the main digital tourism platforms, Vincci Selección Aleysa Boutique & Spa has obtained the second position among the 25 best hotels in Spain for 2021.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, in a press release, the exclusive accommodation on the Costa del Sol welcomes the summer season by celebrating this award in which only one per cent of the hotels present on the platform have a place. Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice is decided based on the millions of reviews and opinions from travellers around the world collected over a one-year period. The awards take into account both the quality and quantity of opinions from travellers and the specific ratings, as explained, underlining that “only the best valued also become part of the Best of the Best, as is the case with Vincci Aleysa Boutique & Spa Selection”.

“The best hotel so far”, “Simply Perfect” or “Spectacular” are some of the comments that Internet users have made about this boutique hotel, placing it each year at the top of the rankings produced by the main digital platforms in the sector. like Tripadvisor or Trivago. Half of its guests repeatedly stay, as they have highlighted from the hotel establishment, for which this means that the customer “is satisfied”.

For the hotel manager, Sara González, the key to this success lies in “excellence and the work of a team concerned with exclusive and personalized attention to each guest.” In this sense, González affirms that “at the level of online reputation, the opinions of our guests are our best advertisement. We read them every day, we take note of user feedback, and personally, I am happy to respond to all the comments that are made. This allows you to establish a more personalized relationship with the user by responding to their observations”.

The Vincci Selección Aleysa Boutique & Spa is located on the beachfront and stands out for its unique and exclusive concept of a five-star boutique hotel. Its accommodation offers 37 luxury rooms combined with the Alamar Alta Cocina Restaurant where indigenous features and international nuances come together in a natural and creative way.