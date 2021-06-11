Andalucia Key To Spain’s Economic Recovery, Says Moreno

Andalucia is key to Spain’s economic recovery and should play a key role in the distribution, management and execution of European Union recovery funds, President of the Junta, Juanma Moreno said today.

Moreno is due to meet with President Pedro Sanchez in La Moncloa on June 17.

Moreno said on June 10 that the management and distribution of EU funds will be top of his agenda.

The funds have generated many expectations but they have not been “well managed,” Moreno said.

“Without Andalucia, Spain will not come out of the crisis. And, therefore, with these funds it must play a major role. I hope, wish and trust that [Pedro Sanchez] will address our demands. Because they will not be my demands, nor those of my government. They will be those of all Andalucians,” he said in Sevilla.

“This year is going to be the year of the successful vaccination campaign. The year in which we are going to build our future anew,” he added, underscoring that Andalucia has surpassed Catalonia as the autonomous region with the largest number of self-employed people.

One out of every five new jobs in Spain is created in Andalucia and the formation of new companies has increased by 311 per cent in the month of April, coming second place behind Madrid.

“This story is history in real time and a tool of the first order to know and understand each other better,” he said.

“The human being is a being whose essence is to think about the future. Let us learn from the past to build the best future. We are going to make the crisis an opportunity, to try to come out stronger. I hope that we continue to move forward together, all of us, for a road full of good news,” he added.

