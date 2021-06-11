All is revealed

Euro Weekly News readers Pete and Joan recently contacted us to point out an omission on our part.

“Can we please point out a small faux pas in last week’s paper?” they asked, explaining that in our Nibs Extra column (3-9 June) we had written about a small hotel in Guadalest that was voted the second most romantic hotel in the world.

“Unfortunately, despite stating that the first hotel in that category was somewhere in an Australian rainforest, there was no mention of our local hotel’s name.”

So, to rectify that omission, we are happy to reveal that the second most romantic hotel in the world, according to Tripp Advisers Travellers’Choice 2021 poll, is the Cases Noves hotel in Guadalest.