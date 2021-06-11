34-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies In Ibiza When He Collides Head-On With a Car

A 34-year-old man died yesterday, Thursday, June 10, in a motorcycle accident in Ibiza.

A 34-year-old man died yesterday, Thursday, June 10, in a motorcycle accident in Ibiza. The incident occurred at about 9pm on the Santa Eulària road, Europa Press reports.

According to the Guardia Civil the motorcyclist collided head-on with a car whilst making a turn. The motorcyclist died instantly, however, the driver of the car was unharmed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Another traffic incident occurred at around 4.30am in the Can Musson area when a lorry and a car collided. A woman had to be extracted from her vehicle by a Local Police patrol due to being trapped in her car as a result of the accident. Fuel had been leaked from the vehicle, causing a risk of fire.

One of the Local Police officers got into the vehicle to extract the woman, who was stuck between the steering wheel and the backrest. The impact of the accident resulted in the closure of the lane in the direction of Ibiza and traffic had to be regulated through the other lane.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.