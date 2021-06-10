Valencia Police Hunting Man Who Posted Videos Showing Him With A Gun

Valencia Police Hunting Man Who Posted Videos Showing Him With A Gun
Valencia Police Hunting Man Who Posted Videos Showing Him With A Gun.

Valencia Police Hunting Man Who Posted Videos On Social Media Networks Showing Him Firing A Gun

Spanish Police are looking for a 22-year-old man with multiple criminal records who was last seen in the Barrio del Cristo neighborhood of Valencia, who, according to laSexta, frequents the municipalities of Godelleta, Cañada, Paterna, Alfafar, and Aldaia, and usually carries weapons.

The young Uruguayan national was born in 1999, and has been observed boasting on social networks about owning firearms, including an HK 9 millimetre pistol that he has displayed in several videos, and has even gone as far as to record himself firing it from the window of a vehicle.

On his Instagram, ‘theworldtsyorus13’, the young man shows his face, in which various identifying characteristics, such as tattoos, can be seen: one of them above the eyebrow, which reads ‘Santos’, and another one on the line immediately below the scalp, in red ink, while on one of his cheekbones, he also has a tattoo of a set of lips.

In his social networks he has posted numerous videos that have proved useful for the investigating police officers, and in one of them, he has recorded himself travelling in a vehicle with another young man while he takes a gun out of a bumbag, and then focuses the camera on his companion, who does the same.

Laughing in one video, he also shows a drawer full of cannabis buds and mocks his relationship with Justice, saying “You can all see me in the prosecutor’s office, but never in TikTok”.


