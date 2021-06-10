Spain Backtracks On Nightlife Rules After Regional Complaints

THE Spanish Health Ministry scrapped a nationwide plan to slowly reopen nightlife on Wednesday, June 9, only a week after announcing it.

The Spanish Health Ministry scrapped a nationwide plan to slowly reopen nightlife on Wednesday, June 9, only a week after announcing it. This is due to complaints from regional authorities who deemed it as either too loose or too strict, according to Majorca Daily Bulletin.

The new plan would have allowed areas that have low infection rates to open nightclubs until 3 am, however, many regions disagreed with the decision and Madrid’s conservative leader, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, began a legal challenge.

Following a week of tension, health chiefs from Spain’s 17 regions unanimously approved a revised version of the document in which the rules are reduced to non-binding guidelines, Health Minister Carolina Darias said.

“The measures for the hospitality sector are no longer included in the document, and those for nightlife…are now recommendations,” she explained at a news conference.

“It doesn’t mean that (clubs) will open everywhere, but rather that each region, depending on its epidemiological situation, will decide how to open,” she added.

Madrid’s Ayuso won a landslide election in the campaign for looser Covid restrictions and slammed the plans saying that they restrict civil liberties. However, Basque leader, Inigo Urkullu, said he wanted harsher restrictions to curb infections, highlighting the divisions between regions on the matter.

