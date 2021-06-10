Sophie is Britain’s Next Make-Up Star And Winner Glow Up

After eight weeks of fake blood, sweat and tears, BBC Three’s competition to find Britain’s Next Make-Up Star has come to a close and, at 21, university student Sophie Baverstock is the youngest ever winner of Glow Up.

Hosted by Maya Jama, the series saw ten Make-Up Artists being put through their paces on real-world industry assignments and creative briefs. Conquering her fear of public speaking, Sophie chose to share her passion for special effects make-up, after she won the special effects industry assignment earlier in the series.

Special FX make-up artists Brian Kinney said, “I think Sophie has wisdom beyond her years and has a bright future in the business. I look forward to working for her one day.”

Sophie and Craig were named by the judges as the final two, before heading into the last Face Off of the series, where they were tasked with creating a full beat in thirty minutes, using one colour in various shades, tints, tones and hues.

After the ultimate conflab, judges Val Garland and Dominic Skinner declared Sophie as this year’s Glow Up winner.

Sophie said: “Oh my God. So, my crystals must have worked. I’m so happy that this is happening and is real. Nothing really phases me anymore. Glow Up really has changed my life in all seriousness. I think you’ve really got to push yourself the absolute limit to see how far you can go and I have completely done that. And I believe it now. Kind of. Well, I have to! I can’t be like I’m not very good at make-up anymore because I am.”

