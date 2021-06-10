Rift Between Harry And Meghan And Rest Of Royals ‘Very Sad’.

The rift between Harry and Meghan and the rest of Royals is very sad and according to the Earl of Wessex it has been “difficult for everyone”.

Edward spoke out on what would have been Prince Philip’s centenary birthday and explained how over the years’ senior royals had encountered “excessive” media intrusion that they have all dealt with in “slightly different ways”.

Speaking to CNN, an American news network he spoke of the family rift. When the network asked regarding the “family rift which is undeniably there”, he jokingly replied that: “Are you euphemistically referring to Harry and Meghan?”

Meghan and Harry have stepped back as senior royals, a situation which Edward considers to be “very sad”, he also went on to comment that: “We’ve all been there before.”

“It’s very sad, weirdly we’ve all been there before – we’ve all had excessive intrusion and attention in our lives,”

“We’ve all dealt with it in slightly different ways, and, listen, we wish them the very best of luck.

“It’s a really hard decision.”

Speaking of their new baby he commented that: “(It’s) fantastic news about the baby, that’s great. I hope they will be very happy and it’s just … families are families, aren’t they, really?”

Edward has also spoken with the BBC regarding the royal rift and how he’s handling it. He explained that: “I stay well out of it. It’s much the safest place to be.”

When faced with questions over how the situation played out and if he felt any sadness he explained that: “Of course. There are all sorts of issues and circumstances there, but we’ve all been through there.

“We’ve all had that same spotlight shone on our lives, we’ve all been subjected to massive intrusion and all the rest of it, and we all deal with it in different ways.”

