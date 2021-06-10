RECENT news in brief from across the Costa del Sol over last seven days.

White night

NOW that the majority of Fuengirola’s elderly residents have been vaccinated against Covid-19, the Council has decided to host their own White Night at the Marenostrum venue from 9.30pm on June 21. There will be a three-course meal and a concert and residents aged 65 and over may call 677 900 214 or 677 900 215 to register their interest in attending.

Expensive wind

ESTEPONA Council has issued a tender with a budget of €30,000 to purchase a tuba, five clarinets and a requinto clarinet for use by the Municipal Band which regularly entertains visitors and residents in the streets of the municipality in the summer.

New member

MARBELLA has become latest member of the World Federation of Tourist Cities to strengthen its international position and exchange experiences with other destinations. Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, underlined the importance of being part of an organization that currently brings together almost 300 members from 75 countries,

Bad Bunny

THE urban music festival Puro Latino Fest Torremolinos which was due to take place this July has been postponed until July 2021 due to the current health situation as well as possible difficulty in making foreign travel arrangements but Bad Bunny is signed for next year.

Fewer lanes

IN a pilot experiment, the Benalmadena Council is reducing the number of lanes available to drivers on Avenida Antonio Machado following a mobility study which recommended more space for pedestrians in the hope that this would also encourage the use of more non-polluting means of transport.

Escape Room

FUENGIROLA Council is organising a free Escape Room activity, to be held Colores de Los Boliches building on Saturday, June 26. Aimed at those aged from 12 to 35 who like Harry Potter, registration is possible by sending an email to [email protected].

Religious art

THE Torremolinos Council has received a collection of more than 130 works of popular religious art donated by Dr. Aser Seara and is now looking to find a permanent location for what is probably the largest collection of its kind in Malaga Province. Dr Seara built up this collection since the 1960s and wants to ensure that it will be on public display.

