Recent news in brief from across Mallorca over last seven days

Kidney care

SON ESPASES University Hospital has launched the home hemodialysis program for patients with advanced kidney disease. This program allows users to carry out the same type of dialysis at home as they receive at the hospital thus avoiding travel to the centre and promoting independence.

Beach closure

ON Tuesday June 8, the Calvia Council closed Puerto Portals beach and part of Magaluf beach as a ‘precaution’ to protect bathers and those enjoying the sun after Council technicians analysing the quality of the water detected a problem, details of which have not been revealed.

Local support

ANYONE who registers as self-employed during 2021 in the town of Manacor will receive a special subsidy from the local council which will cover the social security payments for the year and as this is retroactive, some will receive €720 and others pro-rata.

Safe haven

THE Dutch government announced on June 9 that it was adding a number of new foreign destinations which it considered safe to travel to which included Germany and Italy but as far as Spain is concerned, only the Balearics and Canaries were included on the list.

Snake alert

AS images of a large snake on the beach in Magaluf were shared on social media and WhatsApp, a specialist from the Balearic Islands Wildlife Recovery Consortium was called in to investigate. The reptile was identified as a non-venomous horseshoe snake, possibly looking for bird’s eggs.

Graffiti menace

PLAGUED by graffiti, parts of Palma, especially its walls and historic buildings need to be cleaned regularly, so to speed up the process, the Balearic Government has awarded a new four-year contract worth around €800,000 to a local company which offers a fast response.

Good graffiti

AS work continues on the restoration of the Convent de Lloret, conservationists believe that they have found hand pained decorations (or possibly graffiti) with lettering and flowers on the walls of what is believed to have been the Dominican orders dining room.

Vaccination points

The BITCITA website, which is now open for users between 40 and 44 years old, allows you to choose any of the forty-five health centres in Mallorca so the choice is now either attend the mass vaccinations points in Palma, Inca and Manacor or visit your local health centre.

Euthanasia

THE Commission for the Guarantee and Evaluation of the Right to the Benefit of Dying Benefit of the Balearic Islands has been formally constituted which means that in accordance with National Law, the right to Euthanasia across the islands will be established from June 25.

Compensation

THE Balearic Government has put aside a budget of €4,826,623, in order to give financial compensation to the mainly bus concession on the island of Mallorca for the period between the start of the state of alarm, on March 14, and late 2020 as they were unable to operate fully.

