Queen Letizia And King Felipe Visit Granada Accompanied By Juanma Moreno

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has attended together with Their Majesties the Kings, Don Felipe and Doña Letizia, in the Palace of Carlos V of Granada the inauguration of the exhibition “Odaliscas. From Ingres to Picasso” that the Board of the Alhambra and the Generalife presents.

The exhibition reflects on the creation of the myth of the odalisque and how its figure became one of the great topics of art history throughout the 19th and 20th centuries and a key theme that runs through the century. It is depicted through greater aesthetic transformations of Western painting, showing the validity and importance of the traditional female nude.

This exhibition, made up of pieces by artists including Délacroix, Chasseriau, Gérôme, Constant, Bernard, and Matisse, can be visited from June 11 to September 10 and includes paintings from different museums and collections, as well as utensils, ornaments and various items of the Alhambra Museum.

The opening ceremony was also attended by the Minister of Culture and Historical Heritage, Patricia del Pozo, the director of the Board of the Alhambra and Generalife, Rocío Díaz, and the mayor of Granada, Luis Salvador.

Subsequently, Moreno has accompanied the Kings in the delivery of the 2020 National Innovation and Design Awards that have taken place at the Palacio de Congresos de Granada.

These awards distinguish individuals and entities that have made innovation an indispensable element in the development of their professional strategy and business growth, professionals who have contributed significantly to increasing the prestige of Spanish design, and entities that have demonstrated that design is a powerful lever for innovation and competitiveness.

Among the winners in the Innovation category are Francisco Marín in the Innovative Career modality; Indra Sistemas SA in the Large Company and SEIPASA SL in the Small and Medium Company. Regarding the National Design Awards, they are in the Professional category: Juan José Gimeno, with a special mention for Isabel Inés Casasnovas; Luziferlamps SL in the Company category and with special mention to BBVA and Eva Yarza in the Young Designers category.

