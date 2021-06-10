Oliva Arts and Crafts fair

THE Covid situation has improved to such an extent that Oliva has decided to celebrate its traditional Fair and Fiestas.

This will be held between June 18 and 20 in four different areas to avoid large gatherings, with Avenida de Lluis Vives reserved for an Arts and Crafts fair which opens on Friday June 18 at 5 pm.

Thirty craftspeople are expected to set up their stalls in the section in front of the Mercado Municipal covered market.

On Saturday June 19 and Sunday June 20 the fair will be open from 11 am until 2 pm and between 5pm and 10 pm, although closing a little earlier on the last day.

Concerts, shows, activities for children and a book and literature fair will be held in Paseo de Jaume I, Parque de la Estación and the Centro Polivalente.

Oliva’s Fiestas councillor Yolanda Navarro asked Amata to organise the craft fair, as this craft association guarantees that only original craft work, handmade by the participants themselves, will be on sale.