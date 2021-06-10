New Head Of UK Space Agency Appointed By Science Minister

New head of UK space agency appointed by the science minister with a mission to bolster Britain’s multi-billion-pound space industry.

Science Minister Amanda Solloway has approved the appointment of Dr Paul Bate as CEO of the UK Space Agency, with a mission to continue the success of a sector that will play an increasingly vital role in the UK economy.

The new appointment underlines ambitions by the UK government to boost the commercial and scientific contribution of the £16.4 billion UK space industry, and ensure that innovation in space benefits everyone as we build back better.

Paul is currently Vice President, Commercial at Babylon Health, working with healthcare organisations in the NHS and across the world. Prior to Babylon, he was the Executive Director of Strategy and Intelligence at the Care Quality Commission.

As a civil servant, he was the policy adviser for health and adult care for the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister from 2011 – 2013. Paul has a PhD in Particle Physics. The appointment was approved by the Minister for Science, Research and Innovation, following a comprehensive and open recruitment process.

Science Minister Amanda Solloway said, “Paul has an impressive track record of working with private and public sector providers to deliver growth and value for money, and to use new digital technology in new, accessible and cost-effective ways. These are exactly the skills we need as we seek not just to grow our space sector, but to ensure that the benefits of our drive to cement the UK as a world-leading space nation reach all our communities.

“I also extend my warmest thanks to Paul’s predecessor Dr Graham Turnock, whose energy, expertise and inclusive leadership have delivered the strongest foundation for Paul to build on in the years ahead,” she added.

