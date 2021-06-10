New edition of the Municipal Summer Active Aging Program in Nerja.

The Nerja Town Hall, in collaboration with the Elderly and Sports delegations, presents a new version of the Municipal Active Ageing Summer Program, which will begin on July 1 and will run until September 30. A variety of events will be held on the beach at Burriana as well as at the municipal open-air swimming pool. The goal of this initiative is to improve the quality of life of the elderly in the towns of Nerja and Maro by engaging them in sports and healthful activities.

Residents who are interested in registering can do so at the Municipal Office of Attention to the Elderly, which is located on the ground floor of the Town Hall of Nerja and is open from 8am to 2pm, Monday through Friday, between the 14th and the 28th of June.

For the swimming pool activities, two groups have been formed: the first meets on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the second meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., both on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sports activities on the beach are also being organized by two different groups, the first of which will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays and the second of which will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays, both from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

The Municipal Summer Active Ageing Programme is aimed at adults over the age of 65 or pensioners over the age of 60 who are registered in the municipality, have a seniority of at least four years and are in good physical health, as well as being in possession of a Nerja Senior Citizen Card.

As reported by Axarquia Plus