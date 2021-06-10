Nerja Council Sports Activity “From Maro To Heaven. A Route In The Light Of The Full Moon”

Next weekend, thirty mountaineers from the Costa del Sol-Axarquía will meet in Nerja to participate in the mountain sports activity ‘De Maro al Cielo. A route in the light of the full moon’.

Next weekend, thirty mountaineers from the Costa del Sol-Axarquía will meet in Nerja to participate in the mountain sports activity ‘De Maro al Cielo. A route in the light of the full moon’, covering the 22 kilometres of this route from ten o’clock at night on Saturday 26th until dawn on Sunday 27th June.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The event, organised by the Sports Department of the Nerja Town Council and the Torre del Mar Beach Running Club, was presented this morning, June 10, in the Association of Municipalities of the Costa del Sol Axarquía by the Sports Councillor, Daniel Rivas, the president of the club, Rafael Sánchez, and the manager of APTA-Association for the Tourism Promotion of the Axarquía, Elisa Pérez.

During his speech, the Councillor for Sports, Daniel Rivas, declared that “this sports initiative values our environmental appeal, with the mountains and its landscapes, which allow activities such as hiking or mountaineering to be carried out, demonstrating that Nerja and Maro are not only sun and beach, but we also enjoy an attractive mountain range yet to be discovered in all its fullness. It is a magnificent opportunity to combine sport and the environment”.

The councillor also thanked the Torre del Mar Beach Running Club for opting for Nerja to carry out this mountain sporting event.

Rafael Sánchez, president of the Playas de Torre del Mar, has detailed the route that the mountaineers will take: “It will start in Maro, going up the Arroyo Sanguino. We will link up with the Arroyo Romero, leaving us the path on the forest track that comes from Pinarillo and ends at the Cortijo de la Civila. From there, we will climb the classic path to Pico del Cielo.

“Once the summit is reached, we will go down the Media Luna path towards the Higuera ravine, which leaves us very close to the Fuente del Esparto, above the Pinarillo. From there we will take towards Collao de los Apretaderos and towards the coast along the entire rope of La Coladilla, passing through the Mangüeno, Boniato and Tragalamocha hills towards the point where we take the exit”.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.