National Police Warn about Dangers of Laughing Gas

THE NATIONAL Police have warned of the danger associated with the consumption of nitrogen oxide, better known as laughing gas, after two serious accidents occurred in Marbella between young people who would have consumed the substance and who have been injured after supposedly having jumped into the void, in less than 24 hours. The National Police have indicated that the use of nitrous oxide for these purposes “can cause injuries and alterations in the nervous system, such as delusions, as well as blood and lung cells.” These harmful health effects can be increased if people combine it with alcohol.

Nitrogen oxide is a colourless substance with a slightly sweet odour that occurs both in liquid form and in compressed gas. Legally it is used in small quantities as an anaesthetic for painless operations by dentists or also for industrial purposes in baking or aesthetics. However, in recent years, the consumption of ‘laughing gas’ among young people at parties has become fashionable, as it is relatively cheap – between three and five euros a dose. By inhaling the gas, usually through coloured balloons, the consumer gets feelings of intoxication, joy or daze.

The alterations produced in the nervous system by nitrous oxide, for example, the delusions and hallucinations that occur frequently with its consumption could be the trigger for two episodes where a minor and a young British woman threw themselves into the void in the locality. In none of the cases have indications of criminality been observed, according to the investigation, they have reported from the Malaga Provincial Police Station through a statement.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, the first of the events took place last Sunday when a minor jumped from a moving vehicle to then throw herself off a bridge and ended up in hospital in Marbella with serious injuries. According to the investigations, the girl would have been consuming alcohol and “laughing gas” with some friends before the incident occurred.

Just a few hours later in the morning of Monday, June 7, a 31-year-old Briton plunged into the void from a third-floor rental apartment in San Pedro Alcantara. Before throwing himself off the balcony, he was partying with friends, consuming nitrous oxide and alcohol, according to the investigation. The serious injuries suffered as a result of the fall led him to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in Malaga capital.