Mijas Will Celebrate The European Archaeology Days With Guided Visits.

Mijas is set to celebrate the European archaeological days with small group guided visits to the excavations at Cortijo de Acebedo, that are sure to delight.

The visits are set to take place on June 18 at 10.30 a.m. and 12 p.m. and the groups will consist of a maximum of 15 people.

The Councillor for Historical Heritage, Laura Moreno, announced that Mijas will join the celebration of the European Archaeology Days with guided visits to the excavations of Cortijo de Acebedo.

Commenting on the stunning visits she said: “We have been selected among all the municipalities that have archaeological sites for these days which in this case will be held in Cortijo de Acebedo. There will be two guided visits by the staff so that the public can get to know what we have there”.

She also went on to highlight the historical heritage that the town has to offer beneath its feet that has to continue to be: “a commitment by this government team and those to come, because it is the history of our town that we cannot let go. We must not only make a financial commitment but also in human resources because Mijas is really full of archaeological finds.”

Juan José de la Rubia, a technician from the Historical Heritage Department, commented on the content of the guided tours and explained how the lucky participants on the days: “will receive an explanation of the history of the site, how it was located, what has been done, what sculptures and objects have been found, and then there will be a visit to all the probes that are open and the excavation processes that the staff are still carrying out”.

According to the town hall: “The visits will take place in groups of 15 people, at 10.30 a.m. and at 12 noon. Anyone interested in registering can do so by emailing [email protected] or by calling 952 485 900, extension 3501.”

