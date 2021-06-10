Men Who Slapped Macron Had Mein Kampf At Home

One of the men involved in slapping French President Emmanuel Macron had a copy of Hitler’s anti-Semitic text Mein Kampf and weapons at home, French investigators said.

THE suspect is also a medieval history fanatic and his accomplice reportedly also a fan of medieval combat.

Two men were arrested after the incident on June 8. The French president was slapped in the face as he spoke with a crowd in Tain-l’Hermitage.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Prime Minister Jean Castex said the attack was an affront to democracy.

Macron was on a walkabout during a visit to the Drome region in the southeast of France, in which he met students and restaurateurs to discuss the return to normal life after the Covid health crises.

A video that circulated on social media showed Macron, dressed in shirt sleeves, walking towards a crowd of well-wishers who were standing behind a barrier. Macron reached out his hand to greet a man wearing glasses and a face mask when he could be heard shouting “Down with Macroni” (“A Bas La Macronie”) before slapping the French President in the face.

The man could also be heard shouting “Montjoie Saint-Denis”, the 11th century battle cry of the French army when the country was still a monarchy.

Two of Macron’s security guards tackled the man whilst another ushered Macron away. The president remained in the area of the crowd for a short moment, gesturing to someone on the other side of the barriers before his security guards moved him away.

The Elysee Palace said there had been an attempt to strike Macron, but would not make any further comments.

This is not the first time the president has been attacked in a crowd. In 2016, when Macron was economy minister, he was pelted with eggs by hard-left trade unionists during a strike against labour reforms. Macron described the incident as “par for the course” and said it would not affect his determination.

Two years later, anti-government “yellow vest” protesters booed Macron in an incident that government allies said left the president shaken.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.