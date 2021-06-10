Marbella Love Mugs

I’D like to share a new project #MarbellaLoveMugs, an initiative to support our local charities and artists and to also further promote Marbella.

The idea came to me during lockdown and was initially to be called #MugsMarbella. Thanks to an online 21 days of abundance course I started to keep my spirits and optimism up, by day three I’d taken out my felt-tip pens and paper and before I knew it had spent hours colouring; something I hadn’t done for years.

I then wanted to send a picture I drew for my granddaughter, but I didn’t know how to get it to her with lockdown. That’s when I thought of putting it on a mug. The next day I thought that this would also be a great way for real artists to share their work. Moreover it offers an opportunity for mere mortals to own a piece of artwork they might otherwise not be able to afford.

I started to prepare a Facebook page to load the paintings received from celebrated local artists that joined the enterprise. Although time consuming it was much easier than finding an affordable supplier that would permit adding donations for artists and charities and still maintain an affordable sale price.

As we were ‘allowed out’ shortly thereafter, all this was left on hold. Then Facebook shut down my profile and with it all associated pages.

However recently I’ve been looking into mugs again to make one for Marbella Now TV for my guests. The reaction to the mugs has been so overwhelming, with everyone I’ve shown the design to saying they want one, that it then occurred to me that perhaps I could offer them for sale, as per the original idea, with donations of profits to the charities. The first beneficiaries that came to my mind were Cudeca, Triple A and the Butterfly Children Charity.

Flowing on from this it only made sense to reconnect with the artists from before and follow through with ‘the plan’ to help get their artwork out into the world and some income, whilst also helping out charities in need.

All artists’ mugs will be limited editions, max 100 units per design with the profits to be shared between local charities, but the artist will get a percentage also.

The cost of each mug will be €10. Delivery charges will be extra (still working on that bit). Here are some of the designs submitted and approved for our #MarbellaLoveMugs.

We trust this incentive will help create awareness and bring attention to the art world and our charities that are suffering so much now and of course further promote our magnificent city of Marbella.

If you’d like to buy a mug, offer a design or volunteer to help coordinate this project please email: [email protected] #bettertogether thank you.

www.nicoleking.es • www.zerohero.es

