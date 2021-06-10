A man awaiting trial for the murder of his partner in Jaen has been convicted of raping his stepdaughter.

THE murder suspect, known as MEV, is currently in prison awaiting trial for the 2018 murder of his partner in Ubeda. In the meantime, he has been convicted of sexually abusing the daughter of the deceased woman, a minor, over the course of seven years. He will serve 15 years in prison.

The teenager reported the abuse 14 hours after MEV, 55, killed her mother. In addition to the custodial sentence, he has been ordered to compensate the victim with €30,000 and is prohibited from approaching her for 25 years.

The young woman suffered sexual assaults from the age of eight to 15 and was sometimes “rewarded” with the payment of a few cents, the court heard.

The victim, now 21, said the rapist and alleged murderer “destroyed my childhood and I did not report it out of fear, but in the end he killed my mother.”

The prosecution said MEV used fear and physical intimidation “to bend the will of the minor.”

“It has destroyed my life and my childhood. At the age of eight, I should have been playing dolls and not suffering what I suffered,” she said.

“He was obsessed with hunting and always had weapons and knives at hand,” she added.

On September 21, 2018, MEV allegedly murdered the young woman’s mother by striking her head with an iron and suffocating her on the kitchen floor. The case will be tried in November at the Jaen Hearing by the jury court procedure.

