Imserso Trips For Pensioners Are Back Again

Now that the majority of elderly and pensioners in Spain have received their vaccinations, the government has decided the time is right to start the Imserso trips one again, that everybody of this age group has enjoyed so much previously.

With all being well with the pandemic conditions in the country – although no specific dates have yet been announced – September or October are expected to be the months when the trips will take place, for two main reasons: firstly, during these months, hotel prices are lower for pensioners to be able to afford it, and secondly, to enable tourism in the low season, so that the sector can continue functioning.

Anybody who has not taken part in this scheme before, the requirements are very straight-forward: all those who are retired pensioners of the public pension system, widows and widowers from the age of fifty-five, those who are pensioners for other concepts, or recipients of unemployment benefits or subsidies, aged 60 or over, may travel.

You can also benefit from these plans if you are a holder or beneficiary of the Social Security System, from the age of sixty-five, or if you are a returned emigrant to Spain and a pensioner of the public Social Security System of the country from which you have returned, according to diariodesevilla.es.

Residents in Germany, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Holland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland, will be able to process it in the corresponding Ministries of Labour, Migration, and Social Security, as indicated the official website of the Imserso.

Spouses or partners of pensioners who meet the requirements, and children with disabilities, to a degree equal to or greater than 45 per cent, may also travel, provided they travel with their parents, and stay in the same room, or, where appropriate, pay the supplement established for double rooms for individual use that will be subject to the availability of places.

The ministry has not yet published the destinations and prices for this season, but to get an idea, on the website of the Institute for the Elderly and Social Services, you can find those for the 2019 season. Prices ranged from €114 to €610 in the most expensive destination, but it is not known if these same destinations will be used.

The deadline for submitting applications has not been opened either, but when it is done, it may be done in two ways: online, through the Imserso electronic headquarters, or in person, by downloading and filling in the official application form and sending it by ordinary mail to Madrid.

Those people who registered before the pandemic will not have to go through the process again, Imserso will verify that the data is correct and the user will only have to wait to confirm.

