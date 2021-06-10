Heat, Haze And Dust To Continue Over Canary Islands

Heat, haze and dust will continue over the Canary Islands with night temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius, El Tiempo forecasts.

AN orange warning for heat is scheduled to last until Thursday afternoon in Gran Canaria. On Friday the haze will begin to subside, first in La Palma and finally in Lanzarote

The haze and dust is leading to “tropical nights” on the resort islands in the Atlantic.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The presence of an isolated depression at high levels to the west of the archipelago generates instability causing scattered showers that are accompanied by mud. However, the maximum temperatures on June 9 were even higher than June 8 particularly on the islands of Fuerteventura and Lanzarote which are the most affected by the haze.

Today’s temperatures will be very similar and the intense heat will continue. Warnings for high temperatures will remain active on all the islands for about 34 degrees Celsius in the province of Santa Cruz de Tenerife and on the peaks of Gran Canaria. Highs of 36 degrees Celsius in Lanzarote and Fuerteventura and up to 37 degrees Celsius could be registered in the midlands of Gran Canaria, where the warning is orange, significant risk.

Temperatures will begin to ease as of Friday, but only slightly and slowly over the weekend. The dust and haze are also expected to clear.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.