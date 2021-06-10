Door-to-door Padron in Benissa

BENISSA town hall has launched a campaign, urging residents to renew their registration on the municipal Padron.

This will be carried out by four census agents, a supervisor and sociology technician who will be working door-to-door in residential areas over a seven-day period.

They will concentrate particularly on Benissa’s contingent of non-Spanish residents, many of whom live in the coastal districts but may not have kept their initial registration up to date.

“We hope to correct the substantial difference of approximately 3,000 between the number of residents who are registered on the Padron and those listed by the National Statistics Institute (INE),” explained Benissa’s mayor Arturo Poquet.

The mayor added that at the same time the town hall wants to make residents aware of all the advantages of registering on the Padron.

“It’s necessary to register because this confers the status of resident and brings with it the right to access essential services like schools, social services, obtaining a Health Card or the right to vote.”