Door-to-door Padron in Benissa

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Door-to-door Padron in Benissa
BENISSA: Town hall wants to update the municipal Padron register of residents Photo credit: Benissa town hall

BENISSA town hall has launched a campaign, urging residents to renew their registration on the municipal Padron.

This will be carried out by four census agents, a supervisor and sociology technician who will be working door-to-door in residential areas over a seven-day period.

They will concentrate particularly on Benissa’s contingent of non-Spanish residents, many of whom live in the coastal districts but may not have kept their initial registration up to date.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“We hope to correct the substantial difference of approximately 3,000 between the number of residents who are registered on the Padron and those listed by the National Statistics Institute (INE),” explained Benissa’s mayor Arturo Poquet.

The mayor added that at the same time the town hall wants to make residents aware of all the advantages of registering on the Padron.

“It’s necessary to register because this confers the status of resident and brings with it the right to access essential services like schools, social services, obtaining a Health Card or the right to vote.”


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here