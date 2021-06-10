Diego El Cigala Arrested In Madrid For Gender Violence

FLAMENCO singer, Diego El Cigala, has been arrested by National Police in a hotel in Central Madrid for alleged crimes of gender violence.

The arrest took place last night, June 9, at the Hotel Catalonia Atocha, at around 10 pm, ABC reports. The flamenco singer spent the night at the Central Police Station and has now been freed on bail. He is accused of abusing his partner in Jerez de la Frontera.

Less than a month ago, Cigala made headlines for a minor traffic accident in the Dominican Republic, where he has resided since 2013, after his vehicle collided with a hearse. The vehicles were damaged, however, nobody involved was hurt.

Cigala has a music career that spans over 30 years, approximately twelve record productions with which he has won 6 Latin Grammys, 3 Music Awards and 2 Ondas Awards.

The news comes as Madrid National Police are investigating after an incident on Sunday, June 6, on an urbanisation in the Pozuelo de Alarcón area of the city, where two dead bodies were discovered in a home located on Corzo street, near the Casa de Campo, a situation in which, initially, they say it would appear that the man firstly shot his partner with a long gun, before taking his own life.

According to Efe sources, a security guard for the urbanisation raised the alarm at around 2.30pm, after hearing the sound of what was probably gunshots, and when the police responded and entered the property they reportedly found the lifeless bodies of a 66-year-old Spanish national, and a 59-year-old British woman, both with individual shots in the head and chest.

