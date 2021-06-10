BUSINESS CREATION rebounds strongly in Malaga at the start of 2021. The creation of companies is rebounding strongly in Malaga at the start of 2021 at a rate of 540 new companies every month. The 2,162 companies established in the first four months of the year represent a growth of 52% compared to last year when the outbreak of the pandemic paralyzed economic activity. The figure is also the highest on record between January and April, only behind the 2,188 that were recorded in 2016, according to the figures published this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the significant rise in the first four months of the year once again places Malaga as the third national place in business creation after Madrid, around 8,500, and Barcelona, 5,300 and ahead of Valencia at 2,082. In previous years, the Malaga province had lost out to Valencia in this circumstance. Overall, 36,783 companies have been created in Spain up to April, which is an increase of 40%.

The new data released this Thursday, June 10, by the INE specifically applies to April, when the number of new companies created multiplied by four in Spain to a total of 9,218 new companies, compared to the 2,314 that were created in April 2020. In the case of Malaga, 520 were registered, compared to 130 in the same month last year.

The statistical agency indicates that it should be taken into account that in April of last year the number of companies incorporated, that increased capital or that were dissolved “was exceptionally low” due to the declaration of the first state of alarm and due to the suspension of non-essential activity for two weeks. In any case, with the year-on-year advance in April, business creation has seen positive rates for three consecutive months after having increased by 3.1% in February and 61.8% in March.