Benalmadena Residents to be Vaccinated in the Alta Resolucion Hospital

FROM NEXT Monday, June 14, the residents of Benalmadena will receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Alta Resolucion Hospital. In order to achieve this situation, the Costa del Sol Primary Care District has set up a mass vaccination point in this centre with six stalls and parking available to prevent residents from having to travel to the Palacio de Congresos de Torremolinos or the Palacio de Ferias de Malaga for their vaccination, as before.

Professionals from the health centres of Arroyo de la Miel and Torrequebrada will travel daily to the Alta Resolucion Hospital of Benalmadena to continue with the current vaccination rate, from Monday to Sunday, in the morning and afternoon. People from these health centres who have an appointment for vaccination against Covid-19 in Torremolinos, from Monday 14, will have to go to the Benalmadena Hospital on the same day and at the same time.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the district adds its eighth mass vaccination point, which already includes the Palacio de Congresos de Marbella, the Palacio de la Paz de Fuengirola, the Cortijo Don Elías in Mijas, the Carpa de San Pedro, the center of health of Sabinillas in Manilva, the Palacio de Congresos de Estepona and the Palacio de Congresos de Torremolinos.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Alta Resolucion Hospital in Benalmadena is incorporated as a point of mass vaccination against Covid-19 at a time when a considerable increase in vaccinations is expected, since, in addition to anticipating an increase in the delivery of the number of vaccines, the vaccination progress of increasingly younger user groups makes it necessary to have a specific point in this municipality.