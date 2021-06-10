Barcelo Hotels opt for 100 percent renewable energy in all its hotels in Spain. The luxury hotel group operates 30 hotels in Andalucia and 11 in the Balearic Islands.

The hotel chain’s commitment to renewable energy will prevent the emission of more than 26,750 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Barcelo Hotel Group and Endesa have extended their collaboration agreement to supply 100 percent renewable electricity to all the chain’s hotels in Spain. In 2020, the electricity company supplied energy with a guarantee of renewable origin to the 18 establishments of the Occidental Hotels brand of Barcelo Hotel Group and this year the agreement extends to the electricity consumption contract of the 66 hotels of the hotel chain in Spain.

Approximately 107 GWh of annual consumption at Barcelo Hotel Group facilities in Spain, that is equivalent to the consumption of more than 30,600 homes, will be covered with 100 percent renewable origin guarantee certificates issued by the National Commission of Markets and Competition.

Cesar Fuertes, director of engineering and energy efficiency of Barcelo Hotel Group, said, “This agreement with Endesa is part of our global strategy, Barcelo Responsible, that promotes a series of measures that confirm our firm commitment to sustainability for more than 20 years. The interest in more sustainable hotels is a reality so we promote the development of services with a clear responsible vocation, but not only with the environment, but also with the local economy.

“The agreement allows us to combine respect for the environment and a commitment to sustainability and responsible consumption with competitive prices. With Endesa’s commitment to the consumption of 100 percent renewable energy, Barcelo Hotel Group will avoid the emission into the atmosphere of more than 26,750 tons of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to the amount of emissions that 45,000 trees absorb over 40 years,” he added.

